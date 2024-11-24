Richard Ross Stewart Sells 8,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,716.48. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.