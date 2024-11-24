Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $760.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

INTU opened at $640.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

