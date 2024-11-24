Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $315.00 and last traded at $315.00. 326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.43.

Scope Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

