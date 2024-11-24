Senvest Management LLC Purchases 95,115 Shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SATX stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Satixfy Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Get Satixfy Communications alerts:

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

Satixfy Communications Profile

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.