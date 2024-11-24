SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $214.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

