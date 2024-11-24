SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

