SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.38 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

