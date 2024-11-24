SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

BMY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.