Severn Trent PLC to Issue Dividend of $48.68 (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 48.68 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $35.92.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

