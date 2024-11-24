Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.