Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

