Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.58. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

