Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southern Copper stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 853,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,900. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 34.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 82.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

