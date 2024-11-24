SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Cut by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

