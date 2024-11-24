StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Intevac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IVAC

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC opened at $2.68 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.