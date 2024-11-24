Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $5,322,600,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $125,615,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,482.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4,041.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,079.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,216.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

