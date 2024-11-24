Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,195,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,777,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,991,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

