StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

PTF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

