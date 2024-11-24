StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 503.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,892,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,976,000 after acquiring an additional 88,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

