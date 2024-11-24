StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,249 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $242.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

