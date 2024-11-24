Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.91 and its 200 day moving average is $473.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $404.32 and a 1 year high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

