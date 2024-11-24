Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

