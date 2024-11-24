Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

