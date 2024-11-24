Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,319 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $350,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $31.26 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

