Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 7,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 105,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

About Tamarack Valley Energy

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.