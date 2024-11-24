The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,831 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $112,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.96. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.16 and a twelve month high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

