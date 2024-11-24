TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

