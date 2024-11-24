trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

