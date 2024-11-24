Truepoint Inc. Has $28.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $134.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

