Truepoint Inc. Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 105,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $377.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

