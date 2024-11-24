Truepoint Inc. Sells 10,751 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $161,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

