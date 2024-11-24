Truepoint Inc. Sells 151 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.71 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

