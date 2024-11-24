Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,135,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $9,810,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

