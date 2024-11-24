Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 285.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $174.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.98 and a fifty-two week high of $174.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

