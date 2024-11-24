Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Fairfield University

Fairfield University raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairfield University owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

