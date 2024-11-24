Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 50,166 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

