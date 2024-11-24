Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 50,166 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Read Our Latest Report on MDRX
Veradigm Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.