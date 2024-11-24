Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDF opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

