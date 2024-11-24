Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $274.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

