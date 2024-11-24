Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

