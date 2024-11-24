Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,217,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.