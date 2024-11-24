Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.86% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

