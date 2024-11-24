Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.22 and a 52 week high of $282.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

