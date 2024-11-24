Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

