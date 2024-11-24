Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.