Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MGC stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $161.92 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

