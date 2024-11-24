Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $801,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

