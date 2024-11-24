WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $74.29 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

