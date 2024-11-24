WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

