WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPU. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $70.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.