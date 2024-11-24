WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

