WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS XEMD opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

